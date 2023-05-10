Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $100.38 and last traded at $99.71, with a volume of 38560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.91.

The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.20 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Masonite International

In other news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 946 shares in the company, valued at $85,688.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 421.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 45.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 17.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.84 and its 200-day moving average is $83.53.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

See Also

