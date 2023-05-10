McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $368.56, but opened at $386.07. McKesson shares last traded at $393.19, with a volume of 654,731 shares.

The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in McKesson by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of McKesson by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 5.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $354.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.26.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

