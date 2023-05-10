MDA (TSE:MDA) Stock Price Down 1.3%

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.55 and last traded at C$6.62. Approximately 106,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 112,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup set a C$8.00 price target on shares of MDA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get MDA alerts:

MDA Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$788.24 million, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About MDA

MDA ( TSE:MDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.55) by C($0.94). The company had revenue of C$442.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$591.92 million. MDA had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MDA Ltd. will post 0.2782534 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.