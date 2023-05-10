Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.55.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMIZF shares. Bank of America downgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Meliá Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMIZF opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Meliá Hotels International has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $8.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65.

About Meliá Hotels International

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

