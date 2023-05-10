Mercer International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 20,082 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,191% compared to the typical volume of 468 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercer International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 18.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Mercer International by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $614.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.82). Mercer International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

