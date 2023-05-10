Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $93.00. The stock traded as high as $85.13 and last traded at $85.09, with a volume of 34235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.84.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $104,062.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,016,881.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,068 shares of company stock worth $4,341,157. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 12,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,657,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

