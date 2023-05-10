MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MGM. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.1 %

MGM opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,750,955.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,870 shares of company stock worth $8,149,070. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 107.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 81.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

