Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $13,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.85.

Shares of MCHP opened at $72.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.66%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

