Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,656 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optas LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,356,000 after acquiring an additional 71,769 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $13,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Macquarie raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Price Performance

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,461,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $307.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.23. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $311.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

