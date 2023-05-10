Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,502 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.5% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optas LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,652,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 199.7% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,356,000 after buying an additional 71,769 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 41.9% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $13,999,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.88.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $12,461,061 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $307.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $311.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

