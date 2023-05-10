Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lessened by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,197 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.6% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,554 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,440,386 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,514,665,000 after buying an additional 208,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,345,546 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,396,477,000 after purchasing an additional 215,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,461,061. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. StockNews.com raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $307.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.16 and a 200 day moving average of $257.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $311.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

