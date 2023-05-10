Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

MNMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

MNMD stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.05. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.22. On average, research analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 8,273 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $29,038.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,959 shares in the company, valued at $838,746.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1,063.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,075,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 4,638,774 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 103.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,080,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 548,187 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,145,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 416,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

