Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 1,742 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,467 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $106.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 253.86, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.35 and a 200-day moving average of $96.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

