Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Stories

