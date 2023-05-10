Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $245,000 Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 121.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,704 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Codexis were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Codexis by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 92,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Codexis

In related news, COO Kevin Norrett sold 8,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $39,541.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $172,498.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 783,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,550.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin Norrett sold 8,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $39,541.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,826 shares of company stock valued at $635,171 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Codexis Stock Down 9.4 %

CDXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $206.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.65. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.09 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 31.32% and a negative net margin of 41.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Featured Articles

