Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 136.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,090 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $735,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,707,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after buying an additional 1,029,815 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 591,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 27,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.20. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $15.65.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

