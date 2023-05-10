Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 268 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Shopify by 317.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP opened at $63.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $65.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average is $42.06.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SHOP. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

