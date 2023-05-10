Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in HealthEquity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HealthEquity Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of HQY opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -179.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HealthEquity Company Profile
HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HealthEquity (HQY)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.