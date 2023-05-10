Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in HealthEquity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HQY opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -179.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HQY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.91.

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

