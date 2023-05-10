Mizuho Increases McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $390.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $424.75.

NYSE MCK opened at $388.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $354.86 and a 200 day moving average of $368.26.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McKesson will post 25.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

