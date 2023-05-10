Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Insider Peter Duffy Acquires 56 Shares of Stock

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) insider Peter Duffy purchased 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £149.52 ($188.67).

Peter Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Peter Duffy acquired 64 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 233 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £149.12 ($188.16).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Performance

LON MONY opened at GBX 272.40 ($3.44) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 250.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 220.50. The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2,095.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 162.30 ($2.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 282.60 ($3.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is presently 9,230.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MONY shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.28) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Barclays raised Moneysupermarket.com Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.90) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.28) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 250 ($3.15).

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Featured Articles

