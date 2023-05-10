Morgan Stanley Boosts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $120.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Macquarie increased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Huber Research initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.85.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $102.18 on Monday. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $186.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.30 and a 200-day moving average of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,758,969,000 after acquiring an additional 654,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

