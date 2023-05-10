Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Rating) were up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 21,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 39,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Nanalysis Scientific Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of C$55.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About Nanalysis Scientific

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and magnetic resonance imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through three segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate.

