National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in National Bank were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,408,000 after purchasing an additional 56,374 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,288,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,632,000 after purchasing an additional 87,446 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in National Bank by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,886,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,457,000 after acquiring an additional 75,293 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in National Bank by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,812,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in National Bank by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 143,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

National Bank Price Performance

NBHC stock opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.93.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $109.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.49 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 22.64%. National Bank’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.