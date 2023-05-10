Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Transactions at Nektar Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,801.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 960,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,801.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,497 shares in the company, valued at $940,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $121,158 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,790,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 88,042 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 441,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 159,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,002,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 451,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,430,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,729,000 after purchasing an additional 918,474 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $5.18.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 399.98% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

