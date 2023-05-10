Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on NLLSF shares. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Nel ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nel ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS NLLSF opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. Nel ASA has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

