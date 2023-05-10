Network International (LON:NETW) Trading Down 1%

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 377.80 ($4.77) and last traded at GBX 379.20 ($4.78). Approximately 1,794,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,364,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 383 ($4.83).

NETW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Network International from GBX 390 ($4.92) to GBX 360 ($4.54) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.93) price objective on shares of Network International in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 412.50 ($5.21).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,447.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 299.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 302.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

