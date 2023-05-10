Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stake Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,948 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $12,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in Newmont by 4,664.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average is $47.53. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $70.56. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.95 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.42%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,973,020 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.61.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

