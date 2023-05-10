nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) versus Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Critical Survey

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) and Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

nLIGHT has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arteris has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares nLIGHT and Arteris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nLIGHT -23.17% -16.99% -13.91% Arteris -57.12% -73.37% -24.63%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nLIGHT $242.06 million 2.24 -$54.58 million ($1.19) -9.93 Arteris $50.38 million 3.28 -$27.39 million ($0.88) -5.31

This table compares nLIGHT and Arteris’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Arteris has lower revenue, but higher earnings than nLIGHT. nLIGHT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arteris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for nLIGHT and Arteris, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nLIGHT 0 0 2 0 3.00 Arteris 0 1 3 0 2.75

nLIGHT currently has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 62.86%. Arteris has a consensus target price of $14.17, suggesting a potential upside of 203.35%. Given Arteris’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arteris is more favorable than nLIGHT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of nLIGHT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Arteris shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of nLIGHT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.3% of Arteris shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components. The Advanced Development segment includes the operating results of Nutronics since the date of acquisition. The company was founded by Scott H. Keeney, Mark DeVito and Jason Farmer in 2000 and is headquartered in Camas, WA.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc. provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP. Its products include FlexNoC, a silicon-proven interconnect IP product; FlexNoC Resilience Package, which provides on-chip data protection; Ncore, a silicon-proven and cache coherent interconnect IP product that provides scalable, configurable, and area efficient characteristics; CodaCache, a last-level cache semiconductor IP product; and Physical interconnect aware NoC optimizer, a software tool that estimates physical layout effects during the architecture and logic development stages of an SoC interconnect design; The company also offers FlexWay for IP subsystem interconnect; FlexPSI for All-digital inter chip link; and FlexNoC Physical for linking physical placement and routing tools. In addition, it provides IP deployment software solutions, including specification, design, documentation, artificial intelligence (AI) package, design data intelligence, and harmony trace. The company serves customers in the automotive, AI/machine learning, 5G and wireless communications, data centers, consumer electronics, and other markets. Arteris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

