Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,510 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.3% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

JNJ opened at $161.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $418.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.62 and a 200 day moving average of $166.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 94.56%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

