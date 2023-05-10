Northland Capmk Comments on inTEST Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of inTEST in a report issued on Monday, May 8th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for inTEST’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for inTEST’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on INTT. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on inTEST in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised inTEST from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
inTEST Trading Down 2.4 %
inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter. inTEST had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 8.58%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in inTEST during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of inTEST by 21.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in inTEST during the first quarter worth $161,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in inTEST by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
inTEST Company Profile
inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.
