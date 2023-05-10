Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUMV. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUMV opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $29.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average is $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.