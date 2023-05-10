NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Shares Down 2.4%

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 2,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 7,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

NUVSF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut NuVista Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

