Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. The stock traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 469241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

OCUL has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Up 2.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $507.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 127.95% and a negative net margin of 137.95%. The business had revenue of $14.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.