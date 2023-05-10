Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX) Insider Christopher Paul Lea Acquires 69,498 Shares of Stock

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Paul Lea bought 69,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £2,084.94 ($2,630.84).
Omega Diagnostics Group Stock Performance
LON:ODX opened at GBX 2.45 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.82 million, a PE ratio of -122.50 and a beta of 4.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.70. Omega Diagnostics Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.12 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4.50 ($0.06).
Omega Diagnostics Group Company Profile
