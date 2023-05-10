Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,766,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 681,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,595,000 after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMC. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

OMC stock opened at $91.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $96.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.11.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

