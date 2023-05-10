OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $1.83, but opened at $1.90. OPKO Health shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 1,167,313 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,031,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,041,836.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other OPKO Health news, insider Gary J. Nabel acquired 187,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $339,570.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,172.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,031,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,041,836.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,387,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,570. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OPK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

OPKO Health Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in OPKO Health by 33.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 4.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 13.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 48.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.