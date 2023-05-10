Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 137,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,933 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 780,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 94,168 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $745.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.98. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 17,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $136,667.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 632,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,639.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 97,330 shares of company stock valued at $825,398. Corporate insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCWX. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th.

SecureWorks Profile

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.