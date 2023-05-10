Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $203,000 in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Capri by 305.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 244,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after buying an additional 184,579 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capri by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Capri by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,816,000 after buying an additional 55,059 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capri by 737.5% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 518,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,706,000 after buying an additional 456,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Price Performance

CPRI opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.27. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Capri’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

