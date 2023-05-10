Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $205,000 in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 10.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 20.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth $269,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 13.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic

In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,239,189.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,202.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $63,900.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,137.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,239,189.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,202.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,676 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 2.1 %

PCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $56.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

