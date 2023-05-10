Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

