Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,036 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

Shares of BBD opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

