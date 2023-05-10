Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

