Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,977 Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Canada Goose by 27.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 363,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 77,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 117,147 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 48.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 72,067 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at $1,270,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 18.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Canada Goose Stock Up 0.8 %

Canada Goose Profile

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20.

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.