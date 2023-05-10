Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,596 ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $4,297,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $1,285,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in ITT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $82.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.23. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $95.18.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $191,622.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

