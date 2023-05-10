Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes $219,000 Position in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 42,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,722,000 after buying an additional 2,193,104 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,330,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Olaplex by 550.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 696,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 923,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 641,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 6.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.08 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 34.66%. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

OLPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Olaplex from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Olaplex from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Olaplex Profile

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.