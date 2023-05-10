Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.51. 284,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 954,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on OGI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Organigram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.
Organigram Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $159.36 million, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81.
Institutional Trading of Organigram
About Organigram
