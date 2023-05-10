Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.51. 284,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 954,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Organigram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

The company has a market cap of $159.36 million, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organigram in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,707,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organigram by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,072,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 840,951 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organigram by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 512,625 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organigram by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,647,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 436,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organigram by 569.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 392,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

