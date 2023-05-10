Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $425.87

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 425.87 ($5.37) and traded as low as GBX 400 ($5.05). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 401 ($5.06), with a volume of 71,341 shares changing hands.

Oxford Biomedica Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of £392.71 million, a PE ratio of -1,055.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 456.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 425.87.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

Featured Articles

