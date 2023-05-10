PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,433 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $12,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $76.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.55.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.