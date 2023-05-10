PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $752.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 111.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $454,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

