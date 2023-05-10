Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 206,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 206,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,762. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 356,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 30.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 147,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 71,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 31.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.