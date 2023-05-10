Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.54.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 206,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 206,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,762. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73.
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Palantir Technologies Company Profile
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palantir Technologies (PLTR)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.